Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Liverpool will lock horns against Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the iconic Anfield in Liverpool, on Saturday, November 22.

The match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. As of now, Liverpool and Nottingham have faced each other seven times. Out of which, the Reds clinched four wins and Nottingham sealed two games. One fixture ended in a draw. The last time Liverpool and Nottingham Forest faced each other was back in January 2025, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool are coming into this match after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, on November 9. In their previous five fixtures, Liverpool clinched two wins and conceded three defeats. Liverpool hold the eighth place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 18 points.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest have clinched two wins and suffered a defeat. Meanwhile, they ended up sharing points in two fixtures. Nottingham are coming into this match after a 3-1 win over Leeds. In the 2025-2026 Premier League standings, Nottingham Forest currently holds 19th place with nine points from 11 matches.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?