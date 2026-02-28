Updated 28 February 2026 at 18:49 IST
Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?
Liverpool will look forward to continuing their four-match winning streak, while West Ham will be hoping for a win at Anfield, which will see them get out of the relegation zone.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield for their Premier League clash on February 28, 2026, looking for their fourth consecutive victory and clean sheet in the domestic league. Meanwhile, West Ham are currently fighting relegation and will look to seek revenge from Liverpool after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture three months back.
Liverpool have boosted their push for the Champions League qualification with consecutive Premier League wins against Sunderland and Nottingham Forest. Additionally, they had also secured a 3-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round between their last two Premier League fixtures. A win against the Hammers will solidify the Reds' quest for Champions League qualification.
Meanwhile, West Ham are currently fighting in the relegation zone as they have won three and drawn two of their last six Premier League fixtures, and a win at Anfield will see them get out of the relegation zone.
ALSO READ- Benfica Suspend Five Supporters Following Alleged Racial Abuse Incident In Champions League Playoff Clash Against Real Madrid
Advertisement
Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming Details
When will the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
Advertisement
Where will the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Anfield Stadium, Merseyside, England.
What time will the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 18:49 IST