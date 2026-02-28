Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield for their Premier League clash on February 28, 2026, looking for their fourth consecutive victory and clean sheet in the domestic league. Meanwhile, West Ham are currently fighting relegation and will look to seek revenge from Liverpool after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture three months back.

Liverpool have boosted their push for the Champions League qualification with consecutive Premier League wins against Sunderland and Nottingham Forest. Additionally, they had also secured a 3-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round between their last two Premier League fixtures. A win against the Hammers will solidify the Reds' quest for Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, West Ham are currently fighting in the relegation zone as they have won three and drawn two of their last six Premier League fixtures, and a win at Anfield will see them get out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming Details

When will the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Where will the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Anfield Stadium, Merseyside, England.

What time will the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League 2025-2026 match?