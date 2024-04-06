Advertisement

Luka Modric is currently in the final two months of his contract at Real Madrid and reports suggest that the Croatian could end his legendary spell in the Spanish Capital upon the expiry of his contract in June. The 38 year old midfield maestro has reportedly been left frustrated by manager Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to downgrade him to the bench and feels he can still perform at the highest level.

The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana in February had reported that Carlo Ancelotti had offered Luka Modric the chance to stay with the Blancos beyond this decision in a coaching capacity. But Modric still believes that he can play at the very report and wasn’t keen on the role.

Carlo has time and again maintained that Modric’s future is in his own hands and if he wants to renew he would have no problems with the club. “It’s in his hands, whatever he wants to do. We will just wait for him to make his decision”, said Carlo on Luka’s future.

Luka has been linked to various clubs but in a recent development Dinamo Zagreb has gone all out and made it known that they want the Croatian captain to return to his former club. Dinamo Zagreb President has went to the amazing lengths of printing an ad in Spanish Daily Marca.

Zagreb has bought out an entire page in Marca, and the ad features print of Modric’s iconic Number 10 jersey in Real Madrid’s 2021/22 away season kit. The message on the bottom right states, “Join us! It makes sense, all the possible sense in the world”.

📰🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb’s president has decided to buy a page into today’s edition of Spanish newspaper Marca to send clear message to Luka Modrić.



“Join us! It makes sense, all the possible sense in the world”.pic.twitter.com/nzs5dUmXAp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2024

It is perhaps a first in modern football where a club has went to such public lengths to convince a player to join their club. Whether Luka Modric returns to his former club remains to be seen but if he decides to then it will be the end of an iconic 12 year partnership with the Merengues which resulted in 5 Champions League, 3 La Liga, 2 Copa Del Rey and 1 Ballon D’Or triumph.

