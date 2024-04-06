×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Luka Modric to leave Real Madrid? Dinamo Zagreb President sends DESPERATE offer

Dinamo Zagreb President has sent a desperate message to Luka Modric in hopes to sign him on free once his contract with Real Madrid in summer.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Luka Modric is reportedly edging closer to Real Madrid exit
Luka Modric is reportedly edging closer to Real Madrid exit | Image:X/@lukamodric10
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Luka Modric is currently in the final two months of his contract at Real Madrid and reports suggest that the Croatian could end his legendary spell in the Spanish Capital upon the expiry of his contract in June. The 38 year old midfield maestro has reportedly been left frustrated by manager Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to downgrade him to the bench and feels he can still perform at the highest level.

The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana in February had reported that Carlo Ancelotti had offered Luka Modric the chance to stay with the Blancos beyond this decision in a coaching capacity. But Modric still believes that he can play at the very report and wasn’t keen on the role.

Advertisement

Carlo has time and again maintained that Modric’s future is in his own hands and if he wants to renew he would have no problems with the club. “It’s in his hands, whatever he wants to do. We will just wait for him to make his decision”, said Carlo on Luka’s future.

Also Read | Tuta scores and receives red card as Frankfurt draws

Advertisement

Luka has been linked to various clubs but in a recent development Dinamo Zagreb has gone all out and made it known that they want the Croatian captain to return to his former club. Dinamo Zagreb President has went to the amazing lengths of printing an ad in Spanish Daily Marca.

Zagreb has bought out an entire page in Marca, and the ad features print of Modric’s iconic Number 10 jersey in Real Madrid’s 2021/22 away season kit. The message on the bottom right states, “Join us! It makes sense, all the possible sense in the world”.

Advertisement

Also Read | 2-0 Chelsea, 3-2 Man Utd at 98 mins, then 4-3 Chelsea: What a game

Advertisement

It is perhaps a first in modern football where a club has went to such public lengths to convince a player to join their club. Whether Luka Modric returns to his former club remains to be seen but if he decides to then it will be the end of an iconic 12 year partnership with the Merengues which resulted in 5 Champions League, 3 La Liga, 2 Copa Del Rey and 1 Ballon D’Or triumph.  
 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Earthquake in Pakistan

Earthquake in Pakistan

a few seconds ago
Tesla

Tesla Model T

a few seconds ago
150 Shops Gutted in Scrap Godown Fire Near Pune

Pune Godown Fire

a minute ago
Hardik Pandya and Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly on Pandya

4 minutes ago
Mount Etna

Mount Etna smoke rings

11 minutes ago
Tesla Robotaxi

Tesla Robotaxi

15 minutes ago
A Soyuz Capsule Carrying 3 Crew From The International Space Station Lands Safely In Kazakhstan

Russian Space Capsule

19 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
SJ Suryah

SJ Suryah's Movies

22 minutes ago
Memes on New York earthquake

New York Earthquake

27 minutes ago
Ashokrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque were among others who took oath as Rajya Sabha members.

JP Nadda, 5 Others Admini

30 minutes ago
Sri Lankan Fisherman Rescued From Indian Waters

Indian Coast Guard

31 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

35 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Gaza Aid Worker Probe

38 minutes ago
Congress Never Thought About Poor, Sees Looting Public Funds As Ancestral Right: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

43 minutes ago
PM Modi said Muslim women will bless him for centuries to come as he has removed the "sword" of triple talaq hanging over them and their families.

PM Modi on Triple Talaq

43 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

44 minutes ago
China and America

US, China economy

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News10 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo