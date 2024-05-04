Alfie Doughty and Jack Harrison in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Everton at Kenilworth Road | Image: AP

Advertisement

Luton got a valuable point in its fight to avoid relegation after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with visiting Everton in the English Premier League on Friday.

Luton remained third to last, below 17th-placed Nottingham Forest only on goal difference. Luton has two games left. Everton has already guaranteed its survival.

Advertisement

Everton took the initiative when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored from the penalty spot after 24 minutes.

A video review ruled Teden Mengi held Jarrad Branthwaite, and Calvert-Lewin notched his fourth goal in his last five appearances.

Advertisement

Luton bounced back quickly thanks to Elijan Adebayo. The striker scored five in five games before he was injured in February, and almost three months out did not seem to have affected his eye for goal. In his first start since returning, Adebayo collected his 10th goal of the season.

Luton substitute Andros Townsend saw his shot blocked on the line in the dying seconds.