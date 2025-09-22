Major Setback For FC Barcelona As Young Sensation Gavi Scheduled To Undergo Knee Surgery

La Liga 2025-2026: FC Barcelona confirmed that their young talent, Gavi, will undergo knee surgery after failing to recover from two weeks of conservative physical therapy.

Gavi played his last match for the Catalan-based club on August 24, 2025, against Levante. Following that, he has been sidelined from the pitch due to a knee injury.

FC Barcelona Issue Statement On Gavi's Surgery

FC Barcelona released a statement on Monday, September 22, stating that Gavi will undergo surgery on his right knee on Tuesday, September 22.

"The first team player Pablo Martín Páez Gavira (Gavi) underwent intense sporting stress tests after finishing his conservation course of treatment for the radial injury to the internal meniscus in his right knee," FC Barcelona wrote in a statement.

The statement further added that a surgery would help Gavi to recover faster from the injury.

"The conclusion is that in order to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action this Tuesday, Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic examination by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau, under the supervision of the Club’s Medical Staff. There will be another press release once the procedure has been carried out," the statement added.

Gavi's Stats With FC Barcelona

Gavi joined Barcelona's senior team in July 2021. Since then, the 21-year-old has played 155 matches and scored 10 goals. In the 2024-2025 season, Gavi played 42 matches and scored three goals, and made two assists.

An injury crisis has hit the Catalan-based club at the beginning of the 2025-2026 La Liga season. During FC Barcelona's last match against Getafe on Monday, September 22, Barcelona youngster, Fermin Lopez, lay down on the pitch while holding his groin and the back of his leg. Later, head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that Lopez sustained an injury during the game.