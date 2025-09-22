Boycott Or Injury Concerns? Here's Why Ousmane Dembele Will Attend 2025 Ballon d'Or Ceremony In Paris

Only a few hours are left before the Ballon d'Or winner is announced in a star-studded ceremony in Paris. A host of PSG players, including Ousmane Dembele, have been nominated for the coveted award. The Ballon d'Or 2025 will take place at the Thtre du Chtelet on Monday.

Why PSG Players Won't Attend Ballon d'Or winner 2025 Ceremony?

PSG have the most number of players nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year. The French giants defeated Inter Milan to lay their hands on their maiden Champions League title, while they also did the domestic double of the French Cup and Ligue 1 last season.

Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz are in the running for the coveted award but most of the PSG players won't be able to attend the ceremony. The reason being PSG are scheduled to face Marseille in a Ligue 1 fixture on Monday, the same day when the Ballon d'Or is expected to take place in Paris. The Ligue 1 match was supposed to take place on Sunday but has been rescheduled due to extreme weather conditions in the south of France.

A PSG statement confirmed the development. “The match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, initially scheduled for Sunday, September 21, 2025, has been postponed to a later date.”

Ousmane Dembele Set To Be Present At Ballon d'Or Ceremony

But Ousmane Dembele is likely to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. The French international limped off while on international duty in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Ukraine recently. Since then, he hasn't been involved in any kind of football activities and has been recuperating from a hamstring injury. Dembele encountered a brilliant campaign for PSG last time and led the French side to a treble with 51 goals in 53 matches across all competitions.