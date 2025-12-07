'Making It All About Him': Ex-Liverpool Midfielder Criticises Mohamed Salah Following His Explosive Rant

Star player Mohamed Salah's recent comments about his club, Liverpool, and manager Arne Slot, highlighted the growing tensions garnered attention from the fans. After being named on the bench for the past three games and being unused in Liverpool's recent 3-3 draw against Leeds, made him felt that he had been thrown under the bus by his team.

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy, however, felt that the Egyptian was making everything about himself instead of putting the club first. He also advised that Salah should have talked to his manager before publicly making these remarks.

Danny Murphy On Mohamed Salah's Remarks

The former player shared that speaking publicly on issues such as this would only complicate things for the player and team.

He shared, "Knock on the manager's door, see the owners, whatever you have to do, express your frustration. By doing this, he's causing the team a problem and the manager a problem and making it all about him. You can't do it. Whether you agree with him, you don't deal with it like this."

Murphy further added, "Everyone has to fight for their place and perform at a certain level. A lot of other big-name players are getting stick and getting the fanbase turned against them a bit. Everyone is being judged."

Mohamed Salah has not started for Liverpool in the last three matches and is set to join his National team for the Africa Cup of Nations from 15 December.

What Did Mohamed Salah Say?

Following their match against Leeds, Mo Salah called out the club for not using him when the team needed to score goals. He even accused the management of trying to force him out of the team.