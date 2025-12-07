Updated 7 December 2025 at 10:43 IST
'The Club Has Thrown Me Under The Bus': Mohamed Salah Teases Uncertainty Over Liverpool Future With Shocking Remark
Liverpool played a 3-3 draw against Leeds United. The Liverpool star is gearing up to play the AFCON with Egypt
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Liverpool and their ongoing slump has left the experts and their fans stunned. The defending champions, who looked like an invincible force in the first few weeks of the 2025 edition of the Premier League, suddenly seem to have forgotten the formula of how to win games. Once dethroned from the top five, 'The Reds' are still struggling to get into the top five.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot in the past had been extremely vocal about the club taking one match at a time and not thinking about the title race, but nothing seems to be working for them at the moment. A big part of the blame has also been shifted to Liverpool stalwart Mohamed Salah, who hasn't been able to demonstrate his dominant best as compared to last year.
ALSO READ | Lionel Scaloni Creates Suspense Around Leo Messi's Future As FIFA Announces 2026 World Cup Draws
Salah Makes Shocking Claims On His Relationship With The Club
Mohamed Salah was once again left on the bench as Liverpool locked horns with Leeds United. As things have been with Liverpool so far, they just managed to play out a 3-3 draw and were awarded a point. Once known as the 'Egyptian king,' Salah has been finding himself in rough waters after immense public criticism. The Liverpool star recently broke the silence around his Liverpool future, and he had a few shocking things to say.
Advertisement
'It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club,' said the Liverpool star.
ALSO READ | FIFA Sets Ups Exciting World Cup 2026 Clashes For Expanded 48-Team Tournament, Here's The Group-Stage Dissection Of Participating Teams
Advertisement
Arne Slot Faces Scrutiny
Despite winning the Premier League last season, fans and experts have been criticizing Arne Slot and how the team has been performing under him. With Salah speaking his heart out in public, Slot is bound to face even more scrutiny, and things look nothing but bad for The Reds going forward.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 7 December 2025 at 10:43 IST