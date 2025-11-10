'Man City Away Is Something Else': Arne Slot Admits To Liverpool's Woes After Heartbreaking Loss To Pep Guardiola's Men

Liverpool's campaign in the 2025-26 season of the Premier League is slowly falling apart, and they are in dire need to do something about it. The Reds will have a sigh of relief that there is an international break in between, and they can come back fresh, regroup, and then start things from scratch to bring their campaign back on track. Arne Slot's men have lost four out of their last five Premier League games, and they are now in the eighth spot in the points table.

Liverpool vs Manchester City was always touted to be an evenly poised clash with quality players representing both sides, but it turned out to be a one-sided clash. City steamrolled the defending champions and defeated them 3-0 in the last game of matchweek eleven.

ALSO READ | Florian Thauvin Replaces Injured Randal Kolo Muani In France’s Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Arne Slot Reacts To Liverpool's Loss

Liverpool manager Arne Slot hasn't taken the loss very kindly, and rightfully so. Liverpool, who once looked immovable at the top, are finding it tough even to get back into the top five. Slot wants his players to stop talking about the Premier League title race and focus on the process which can help The Reds to get results.

Advertisement

After 11 games, Liverpool have eighteen points to their name. The Reds have lost five games in the ongoing season, and they are way behind Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea. Arne Slot wants his team to improve, and the last thing he wants his players to do is focus on the title race.

"Everyone is disappointed. It was a very good start to the week, winning at Villa, winning against Real Madrid. But if you thought those were strong opponents, then Man City away is something else. And they were by far the much better side in the first half," said the Liverpool manager.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Former Australian Striker Ryan Williams Joins Indian Football Team Training Camp In Bengaluru Ahead Of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Liverpool To Face Nottingham Forest Next