'A Big Effect On Us': Man City In Deep Crisis As Juventus Beat Pep Guardiola's Men 2-0 In UCL Match

Manchester City have been stuck in a rare run of form which is unlike the defending Premier League champions as they hardly seem like a professional football team let alone the defending champions. It was another tough night for Pep Guardiola and his men as Italian giants Juventus ran through Manchester City and defeated them 2-0 in their UEFA Champions League clash. With the loss against Juventus, Man City dropped down to 22nd place in the UCL standings.

Another Rough Night For Man City As Juventus Beat ‘Men In Blue’ 2-0

Manchester City plunged deeper into trouble in the Champions League by losing 2-0 at Juventus on Wednesday, the latest setback in a scarcely believable run of poor results for the ailing English champions.

City dropped to 22nd place in the 36-team standings, with only the top 24 advancing. Progressing to the next round of the new-look format looked a certainty before the season for a team that was European champion in 2023 and has won the last four Premier League titles. But not anymore as City manager Pep Guardiola battles injuries and an apparent loss of belief among his players.

Man City Star Gundogan Gives Insight Into Poor Run Of Form

City has won just one of its last 10 matches in all competitions, with goals by Dušan Vlahović and Weston McKennie inflicting the latest defeat and igniting Juventus’ qualification hopes.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan described the team’s problem as a “mental issue.”

Opponents “are able to break our rhythm with the smallest of things,” Gundogan said. “They don’t even need to do much and it has such a big effect on us right now.”

Manchester City will be facing arch-rivals Manchester United in their next game on Sunday.