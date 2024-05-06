Advertisement

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will miss the rest of the Premier League season after suffering a muscle injury, the club said Sunday.

United said Maguire would need three weeks to recover but did not offer further details on the injury, which occurred in training.

It means he faces a race to be fit in time for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25, but should be available for England for the European Championship, which starts June 14.

Maguire's injury is the latest setback for United manager Erik ten Hag, who has had to contend with the absences of a host of key players this season, including Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Mason Mount.

United has four more league games before the Cup final at Wembley. United plays Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.