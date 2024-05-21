Updated May 21st, 2024 at 16:25 IST
Massive blow to Man City! Hugely important player looking at shock exit, Fabrizio Romano confirms
In a massive blow to Manchester City, star player is considering a shock exit from Pep Guardiola's side during the summer. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed
Sports
- 2 min read
Manchester City became the first team in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles over the weekend and while their title celebrations were only just getting started they seem to have taken a massive blow.
It has been reported that the club have been rocked with a shocking exit consideration from a player that is hugely important for Pep Guardiola's side.
Manchester City star player open to a shock exit
Top football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on X, that Manchester City's star Goalkeeper Ederson is open to leaving the club in the summer and ending his seven year stint with the club.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian Goalkeeper could leave in the summer transfer window in case a good proposal arrives.
Ederson joined the club back in 2017 and has played 250 Premier League games for the club and kept 112 clean sheet.
Potential destinations for Ederson
Ederson is open to leaving Manchester City and according to Fabrizio Romano there is stern interest from Saudi Pro League Clubs.
However, if the 30-year old wants to stay put in Europe then there will certainly be a lot of suitors to snap up the Brazilian.
While no decision has been made till now, Ederson will listen to proposals and then decide whether he wants to move or not.
Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will definitely want to keep hold of Ederson, but he has a contract with the club till summer 2026, hence City could be tempted to cash in on their star player.
Ederson joined at a time when Manchester City were going through a turbulent period as they were unable to find a reliable goalie in between the sticks. Their goalies in Claudio Bravo and Willy Cabarello weren't trusted upon in Pep Guardiola's system. Ederson with his fantastic distribution and quick reflexes soon became one of the best Goalkeepers in the world as Manchester City started their dominance in English Football.
