Manchester City became the first team in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles over the weekend and while their title celebrations were only just getting started they seem to have taken a massive blow.

It has been reported that the club have been rocked with a shocking exit consideration from a player that is hugely important for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City star player open to a shock exit

Top football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on X, that Manchester City's star Goalkeeper Ederson is open to leaving the club in the summer and ending his seven year stint with the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian Goalkeeper could leave in the summer transfer window in case a good proposal arrives.

Ederson during Manchester City's title celebrations, Image/AP

Ederson joined the club back in 2017 and has played 250 Premier League games for the club and kept 112 clean sheet.

Potential destinations for Ederson

Ederson is open to leaving Manchester City and according to Fabrizio Romano there is stern interest from Saudi Pro League Clubs.

However, if the 30-year old wants to stay put in Europe then there will certainly be a lot of suitors to snap up the Brazilian.

🚨🔵 EXCL: Éderson could leave Man City in the summer transfer window in case of good proposal, it’s a possibility.



There’s already interest from Saudi Pro League clubs with Éderson considering possibilities at the end of the season.



It will be up to the player. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/cXAcWSxd8z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

While no decision has been made till now, Ederson will listen to proposals and then decide whether he wants to move or not.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will definitely want to keep hold of Ederson, but he has a contract with the club till summer 2026, hence City could be tempted to cash in on their star player.

Ederson joined at a time when Manchester City were going through a turbulent period as they were unable to find a reliable goalie in between the sticks. Their goalies in Claudio Bravo and Willy Cabarello weren't trusted upon in Pep Guardiola's system. Ederson with his fantastic distribution and quick reflexes soon became one of the best Goalkeepers in the world as Manchester City started their dominance in English Football.