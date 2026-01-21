Manchester City Players To Refund Fans Who Traveled To Norway For Shocking Champions League Loss

Manchester City’s players will refund ticket costs for fans who traveled to Norway for the team’s shocking 3-1 loss to tiny Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

City striker Erling Haaland apologized immediately after Tuesday’s game for City’s performance, saying it was “embarrassing.”

Haaland is in a captain’s group also containing Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Rodri, and they said in a joint statement on Wednesday that the players will reimburse the 374 supporters who made the long journey to Bodo, which is located north of the Arctic Circle.

Advertisement

“Our supporters mean everything to us,” the statement read. “We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away, and we will never take it for granted. They are the best fans in the world.

Advertisement