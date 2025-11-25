Updated 25 November 2025 at 21:07 IST
Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?
Manchester City will play against Bayer Leverkusen in their upcoming UCL fixture, on Wednesday, November 26.
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City will lock horns against Bayer Leverkusen in their upcoming match in the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Wednesday, November 26.
The match between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.
Manchester City are coming into this match after conceding a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United. City have clinched four wins and suffered a loss in their past five fixtures. In the ongoing UCL 2025-2026 standings, City stand in fourth place with 10 points from four matches.
On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen are coming into this match after sealing a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. In their past five matches, Leverkusen clinched four wins and conceded a defeat. Bayer Leverkusen hold the 21st spot on the UCL 2025-2026 standings with five points from four games.
Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 match will take place on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.
Where Will The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
What Time Will The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 Match Start?
The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Where Can You Watch The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 Match On Live TV?
The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Where Can The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the Sony LIV website and app, with a subscription.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 21:07 IST