Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City will lock horns against Bayer Leverkusen in their upcoming match in the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Wednesday, November 26.

The match between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Manchester City are coming into this match after conceding a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United. City have clinched four wins and suffered a loss in their past five fixtures. In the ongoing UCL 2025-2026 standings, City stand in fourth place with 10 points from four matches.

On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen are coming into this match after sealing a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. In their past five matches, Leverkusen clinched four wins and conceded a defeat. Bayer Leverkusen hold the 21st spot on the UCL 2025-2026 standings with five points from four games.

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Where Can You Watch The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?