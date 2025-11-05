Updated 5 November 2025 at 23:53 IST
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
Manchester City hosts Borussia Dortmund in a crucial UCL clash, with both teams tied at 7 points. Haaland leads City’s charge, while Dortmund aim to breach the Etihad fortress and edge closer to the Round of 16.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Premier League heavyweights Manchester City will host Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium for a solid UEFA Champions League encounter. Both sides will be looking to move a step ahead in the ongoing UCL competition.
With both sides currently sitting at seven points from their previous UCL matches, this match-up will be crucial as one side will move up in the standings. Supremacy will be solidified, with one team closing in on the Round of 16 competition.
A
Manchester City are coming off a clinical 3-1 victory over Premier League side Bournemouth, with Erling Haaland scoring in the competition. The striker would be key under Pep Guardiola, as they would aim to bank on their winning momentum at hand.
Stars like Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki have also played a key role in building the chances for their side. City would look to bank on their home advantage and emerge supreme in their group.
Advertisement
Also Read: San Siro Sale To AC Milan And Inter Milan Completed As Clubs Can Now Focus On Building A New Stadium
Borussia Dortmund are also coming in following comfortable wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg. The club is currently in the number three spot in the Bundesliga.
Advertisement
At the UCL, Dortmund have picked up two wins and a draw, keeping them firm in the competition. They would look to breach the Etihad fortress in European competition.
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2025, at 01:30 AM IST.
Where Will The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives For FC Goa Clash But Won't Feature For Al Nassr In AFC Champions League Two Fixture, Here's Why
How To Watch The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
The live telecast of the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports 2).
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 5 November 2025 at 23:53 IST