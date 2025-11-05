Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City will host Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium for a solid UEFA Champions League encounter. Both sides will be looking to move a step ahead in the ongoing UCL competition.

With both sides currently sitting at seven points from their previous UCL matches, this match-up will be crucial as one side will move up in the standings. Supremacy will be solidified, with one team closing in on the Round of 16 competition.

Manchester City are coming off a clinical 3-1 victory over Premier League side Bournemouth, with Erling Haaland scoring in the competition. The striker would be key under Pep Guardiola, as they would aim to bank on their winning momentum at hand.

Stars like Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki have also played a key role in building the chances for their side. City would look to bank on their home advantage and emerge supreme in their group.

Borussia Dortmund are also coming in following comfortable wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg. The club is currently in the number three spot in the Bundesliga.

At the UCL, Dortmund have picked up two wins and a draw, keeping them firm in the competition. They would look to breach the Etihad fortress in European competition.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2025, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.