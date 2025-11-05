Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives For FC Goa Clash But Won't Feature For Al Nassr In AFC Champions League Two Fixture, Here's Why

In a major disappointment, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been named in Al Nassr's matchday squad for the FC Goa clash in the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday. The Portuguese superstar arrived at Al Awwal Park but will watch the match from the stands, as it seems.

Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Feature Against FC Goa

Ronaldo had not travelled to India for the reverse fixture and hasn't been involved in a single AFC Champions League Two clash so far. Ahead of the match, manager Jorge Jesus confirmed the player will not be a part of the game as per the plan, and the aim will be to win the game with the remaining players.

Last month, Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus confirmed the player won't be available for the FC Goa clash. As quoted by arriyadiyah.com, he said, "Cristiano will not participate in Wednesday's match. We need to protect him, and the game will be an opportunity to showcase the players' abilities to help the team."

"We know our opponent well, and our preparation time will be short. We will train on Tuesday. Our primary goal is to advance from the group stage, our second goal is to reach the knockout rounds, and our third goal is to win the title."

FC Goa Aim For Their First Win

FC Goa will take inspiration from their inspirational performance in the last match. Brison Fernandes scored India's first-ever goal in the AFC Champions League, and they showed they could stage an upset. Al Nassr had had a turbulent having been ousted in the King's Cup following a defeat to Al Ittihad and narrowly past Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.