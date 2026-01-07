Manchester City vs Brighton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways and reignite the League title charge after their 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend. On January 8, 2026, Manchester City is set to host Brighton and Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

After consecutive draws against Sunderland and Chelsea, respectively, City has fallen six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. With the North London team facing Liverpool on Thursday, their upcoming fixture against Brighton is critical for City to close the gap between the League leaders to keep their title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Brighton came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 back in August, and their manager Fabian Hurzeler has remained unbeaten against Pep Guardiola in their last three fixtures. However, Brighton are yet to win a match at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Brighton Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton will be played on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Where will the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League match take place?

The clash between Manchester City and Brighton will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

When will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton start?

The fixture between Manchester City and Brighton will kick off at 1:00 AM IST on January 8, 2026.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Brighton fixture in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Brighton fixture in India?