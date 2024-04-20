Advertisement

The FA Cup semi-final clash between Manchester City and Chelsea promises to be a thrilling encounter with significant history and statistics backing both teams. Manchester City's recent dominance over Chelsea in previous meetings adds an extra layer of intrigue, but Chelsea's ability to upset major opponents cannot be overlooked, especially in the FA Cup. With both teams possessing rich FA Cup histories, and Chelsea's extensive experience at Wembley Stadium, this match is set to be a captivating battle between two top English football clubs.

When and where will Manchester City vs Chelsea take place?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be on Saturday; 20 April 2024, 4:15 PM (GMT); 9:45 PM (IST) at the Wembley Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea in India?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be telecasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream Manchester City vs Chelsea in India?

You can watch the live stream of this match on Sony Liv.

How to watch the live stream of Manchester City vs Chelsea in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Where and how to watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea in the USA?

You can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live on ESPN+.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Probable Line-ups

Manchester City Probable XI: Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias; Rodri, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne; Erling Haaland

Chelsea Probable XI: Dorde petrovic; Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cole Plamer, Mykhaylo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson