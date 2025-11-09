Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Manchester City FC will lock horns against Liverpool FC in what is expected to be a thrilling showdown between two Premier League titans. Both sides are on the hunt for the top spot, with Arsenal currently reigning supreme. City are currently third, while the Reds are trailing them in sixth.

This fixture will be crucial in the Premier League title race, as both sides look to net a positive outcome when they step inside the Etihad Arena. It will be a clash to keep a close eye on.

Manchester City Hosts Liverpool, Pep Guardiola To Attain Special Achievement Tonight

Manchester City FC, managed by Pep Guardiola, are coming off clinical finishes over Bournemouth, Borussia Dortmund in the UCL and Swansea in the EFL Cup. With three convincing finishes, City will be high on momentum as they enter the competition.

Erling Haaland and stars like Nico O'Reilly would be the key attacking players for City FC when they go up against the Liverpool defence.

The match will be special for City manager Pep Guardiola, who will be standing in his 1000th game as a manager when Liverpool visits City's home ground in Manchester.

Liverpool FC, on the other hand, are gradually regaining some momentum after pulling off a 2-0 finish over Aston Villa. They also defeated the heavyweights Real Madrid CF with a gritty 1-0 finish in the Champions League.

Having the talismanic Mohamed Salah would be key for the side, and attention would also remain on Alexander Isak as he acclimates to the Liverpool line-up.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, November 9.

Where will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match?