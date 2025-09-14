Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch To Watch The Much-Awaited Derby

Manchester City vs Manchester United is one of the biggest games of the ongoing 2025/26 edition of the Premier League. Despite having a few injury issues, the 'Red Devils' are being considered as one of the favourites to win the game. Manchester City have plenty of concerns heading into such a highly-anticipated game. Manchester City have won only one out of their first three games and are in the sixteenth spot.

The 'Red Devils', aka Manchester United, have also won one game so far, but they are still in a better place as compared to their arch-rivals. United might have highly benefitted from the last-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes in the Burnley game, but a draw against Burnley at the Craven Cottage has helped them to be at the 11th spot. Manchester United will be without the services of Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot.

Here Are The LIVE Streaming Details Of Manchester United vs Manchester City

When will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League Match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on September 14. The match will kick off at 9 PM IST

Where will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City League match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available on the Star Sports Network in India

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match in India?