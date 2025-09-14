Updated 14 September 2025 at 11:24 IST
Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch To Watch The Much-Awaited Derby
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are in a dire need to win their next clash against United. Man City have won only one of their previous three games so far. City will host the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Manchester City vs Manchester United is one of the biggest games of the ongoing 2025/26 edition of the Premier League. Despite having a few injury issues, the 'Red Devils' are being considered as one of the favourites to win the game. Manchester City have plenty of concerns heading into such a highly-anticipated game. Manchester City have won only one out of their first three games and are in the sixteenth spot.
The 'Red Devils', aka Manchester United, have also won one game so far, but they are still in a better place as compared to their arch-rivals. United might have highly benefitted from the last-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes in the Burnley game, but a draw against Burnley at the Craven Cottage has helped them to be at the 11th spot. Manchester United will be without the services of Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot.
Here Are The LIVE Streaming Details Of Manchester United vs Manchester City
ALSO READ | Injury Concerns For United Ahead Of Manchester Derby, Ruben Amorim Confirms Unavailability of Three Players Prior To City Clash
When will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League Match be played?
- The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on September 14. The match will kick off at 9 PM IST
Where will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?
- The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester
ALSO READ | Premier League Matchweek 4: Everything You Need To Know About Key Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Much-Awaited Manchester Derby
Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City League match in India?
- The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available on the Star Sports Network in India
Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match in India?
- The live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will kick off at 5 PM IST
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 14 September 2025 at 11:24 IST