Updated 13 September 2025 at 08:49 IST
Premier League Matchweek 4: Everything You Need To Know About Key Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Much-Awaited Manchester Derby
Manchester United are all set to clash with Manchester City in Premier League Matchweek Four. Manchester United had defeated Burnley in their last last outing which helped them to storm into the Top 10 of the Premier League standings
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Premier League 2025/26 is back after the international break comes to an end. A total of 10 games will be played over the course of two days featuring heavyweights such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. The biggest clash of this matchweek will be played between arch-rivals City and United, two teams who haven't found the sweet spot so far in the ongoing 2025/26 edition of the Premier League.
Pressure is constantly mounting on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim. United's last-minute escape against Burnley courtesy of a penalty might have come as a breath of fresh air for the 'Red Devils', but they need to bank on the momentum. Pep Guardiola too needs to fix things quickly.
For the first time ever, Guardiola lost two of his first three Premier League matches. The last time something similar happened was in 1995/96. City had lost their first four games and they were relegated. United are ahead of Manchester City in the points table as of now and they look well placed to win the Manchester Derby.
Nottingham forest have been bolstered by Ange Postecoglou arrival and they will look to start with a thumping win against the Gunners. Ange Postecoglou's strategic calls are expected to be completely different from his predecessor at the club.
ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe Backs Zinedine Zidane To Replace Didier Deschamps As France Boss: 'Only He Can Do It'
Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Four
Saturday, September 13, 2025
- 5 PM: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
- 7:30 PM: Bournemouth vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- 7:30 PM: Crystal Palace vs Sunderland
- 7:30 PM: Everton vs Aston Villa
- 7:30 PM: Fulham vs Leeds United
- 7:30 PM: Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 10:00 PM: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday, September 14, 2025
- 12:30 AM: Brentford vs Chelsea
- 6:30 PM: Burnley vs Liverpool
- 9 PM: Manchester City vs Manchester United
ALSO READ | Andre Onana Set For Manchester United Exit, Cameroon Shotstopper To Join Turkish Side Trabzonspor On Loan: Reports
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Four
Football fans in India can watch all the action on the Star Sports channels or stream them on Disney+ Hotstar. As far as the international users go, they can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 13 September 2025 at 08:26 IST