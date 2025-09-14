Manchester City vs Manchester City: Here's The Head-To-Record Of Arch-Rivals Before They Lock Horns In The Iconic Etihad Stadium

The Etihad will host the 197th Manchester derby, the most-awaited match of the 2025/26 season of the Premier League. Both City and United have their own problems to deal with. While the 'Red Devils' have a couple of injury concerns, Manchester City, on the other hand, have lost two out of their first three games, their worst start since the 1995-96 season which they played under Alan Ball. This is also the worst start for Pep Guardiola as the manager.

Here Is a Head-To-Head Record Between Both The Sides Ahead Of Manchester Derby

The Manchester United vs Manchester City game will be played on September 14, 2025, and will begin at 9 PM IST. After three games, Manchester City have three points to their name and they are placed at the 16th spot. United, on the other hand, courtesy of their win against Burnley at Old Trafford, are better placed, with four points to their name. Here's a brief look at the history that these two teams share.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Overall Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 196

196 Matches won by United: 80

80 Matches won by City: 61

61 Matches drawn: 55

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Head-To-Head Record In The Premier League

Matches played: 56

56 Matches won by United: 26

26 Matches won by City: 20

20 Matches drawn: 10

Injury Concerns For Manchester United

The 'Red Devils', Manchester United, will be without the services of their three star players. "Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot are all unavailable for the Etihad Stadium encounter. Cunha and Mount were hurt during our last outing, the 3-2 home win over Burnley at Old Trafford, while Dalot complained of muscle pain and pulled out of Portugal's squad for their World Cup qualifiers," said United in a statement.

Amorim Backs Altay Bayindir Ahead Of Manchester Derby