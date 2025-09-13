Manchester City vs Manchester United: Head To Head, Predicted Lineups, Date, Time, Injury News And All You Need To Know

Manchester United will hope to continue their winning run when they take on archrival Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League. Courtesy of a late Amad Diallo goal, United beat Pep Guardiola's team at the Etihad Stadium last season. The match will kick off at 9 PM IST.

City haven't had the ideal start to the season, having amassed just three points in three matches. This is the fewest points Guardiola has ever collected in the first three matches of his managerial career and the onus will be on the home side to turn the tide in their favour. Two defeats in two EPL matches have disrupted City's momentum and they will be eager to avoid a third loss in a row.

On the other hand, a late Bruno Fernandes winner handed United a much-needed relief win over Burnley and the Red Devils will fancy a win on the away turf. United have had 58 shots attempted in the English top flight this season, 14 more than other teams so far.

Injury Update

Manchester City: Mateo Kovacic, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki, and Rayan Ait-Nouri have been ruled out of the Manchester Derby, while John Stones is doubtful for the game.

Manchester United: Lisandro Martinez, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount will not play a part in this game.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head To Head

Both teams have been involved in 196 matches so far. United have an upper hand with 79 victories while City have lodged 61 wins so far.

Manchester United Predicted Lineup

Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Sesko, Amad.

Manchester City Predicted Lineup

Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Ake, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Rodri, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Doku.

