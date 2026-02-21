Updated 21 February 2026 at 21:50 IST
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?
Man City face Newcastle at the Etihad, unbeaten in seven and chasing the title. Newcastle, fresh off a win over Spurs, look to disrupt City’s momentum in this high-stakes Premier League clash.
Manchester City is all set to host Newcastle United in what is expected to be a highly anticipated affair. The race to the Premier League gets interesting, as Pep Guardiola's side is making a chase for the title. Newcastle, meanwhile, would aim to disrupt their momentum in the competition.
City FC have had a strong form as they enter the fixture. They are coming off a 3-0 victory over Fulham in their previous Premier League outing and a 2-0 victory over Salford City in the FA Cup. MCI have remained unbeaten in the past seven matches across competitions, making them an utterly dominant side that is riding high on momentum.
Manchester's primary focus would be on its attacking strength, while its depth and creativity help it remain as one of the most formidable sides in the European region.
Newcastle United is also coming in strong after picking up a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. They also put up an impressive performance in the European competition, which would give them a lot of confidence ahead of the scheduled fixture.
The Magpies would be keen to secure a victory over Man City after suffering a 5-1 aggregate loss in the EFL Cup semi-final.
Manchester City vs New, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details
When will the Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Where will the Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
The Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
What time will the Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
The Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Sunday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
