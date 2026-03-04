Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch The Premier League Match Live in India?

Premier League action enters a crucial encounter as Manchester City FC hosts Nottingham Forest. This clash has significant importance for both sides, as it will continue to shape both sides' destiny, which are currently positioned on opposite sides of the table.

Manchester City FC are currently positioned in the number two spot, with four wins and a draw in their past five EPL matches and is on a six-match win streak across competitions. They are five points behind the table toppers, Arsenal FC, and have a chance to close up the gap.

Pep Guardiola's side has been in strong form and is coming off a 1-0 victory over Leeds United. Erling Haaland wasn't a part of the action last time as he is nursing an injury. Antoine Semenyo is expected to play a key role when they face Nottingham Forest.

The time couldn't be more troublesome for Nottingham Forest as they are currently in close quarters of a relegation threat. Forest is coming off a 2-11 loss to Brighton, and their confidence takes a serious dent.

Nottingham would aim to exploit their opposition's flaws and missed chances to pull off an upset over a side which has won multiple championship titles in the past.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-2026 Match Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, March 01, 2026.

Where will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 01:00 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 01:00 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?