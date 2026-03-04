Cricket Fever Peaks Across Nation As ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Draws Over 500 Million Viewers in India

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 turned out to be one of the most unpredictable competitions in the tournament's history. With associate nations delivering a standout performance and top international sides crashing out in the group stage, the unpredictability has hooked the fans to the edge of their seats.

Cricket is one of India's most revered sports, and the game's enthusiasm could be seen among people of all ages in streets, parks, and pitches across the country.

With the country hosting an ICC men's cricket tournament for the first time since 2023, enthusiasm among fans has been immense, helping break major viewership records in 2026.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Draws Over 500 Million Viewers in India

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairperson Jay Shah announced a major milestone achieved ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. The marquee event has set major records in India, crossing over half a billion viewers.

Advertisement

Shah also revealed that digital streaming partner JioStar peaked at 60.5 million in terms of concurrent viewers and appreciated the boundless love shown by the Indian crowd. The ICC chairperson believes the Indian fan base could help break more records as the tournament goes on.

"The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most global & accessible Cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history.

Advertisement

"It was also heartening to see concurrent viewers @JioHotstar hit a peak of 60.5 million. With Knock-out matches for the tournament starting tonight, we hope that the immeasurable love our events receive from Indian fans helps break more records," Jay Shah tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Veteran Cricket Greats Back Abhishek Sharma to Rise to the Occasion in T20 World Cup Semifinal vs England

T20 World Cup Enters Exciting Knockouts Stage

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has reached the most exciting part as the tournament enters the knockout phase. The chase has narrowed down to four spirited and competitive sides.

Defending champions India, New Zealand, South Africa and England have made it to the semifinals, and the tournament is expected to get spicier.

The T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal kicks off with New Zealand and South Africa facing each other on March 4, 2026, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.