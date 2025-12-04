'It's a Way of Me Being Healthy': Manchester United Coach Shares How Counters Backlash Ahead Of Premier League Clash With West Ham

A recent BBC investigation revealed that Premier League and Women's Super League players and managers faced more than 2,000 abusive social media posts or messages in a weekend last month. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, Liverpool Boss Arne Slot, and Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe were allegedly the top targets of this abuse from the men's top flight.

The Manchester United coach was asked about how he deals with the online abuse he faces every time his team fails to get the job done. In response, he shared that to protect himself from the hurt, he forgoes reading them or hearing about them.

Ruben Amorim Avoids Social Media To Protect Himself

The manager explained that while it is normal to face backlash in such an exposed profession, sometimes those backlashes cross the line. As a way to protect himself and his family, Amorim avoids anything related to his side.

Ruben Amorim shared, "It's normal in any profession when you are exposed to it. I don't read it; I protect myself. I don't watch TV when they are talking about Manchester United, not because I don't agree - most of the times I do - but it's a way of me being healthy."

He further added, "My feeling as a coach is enough. I don't need other feelings. The only way - there is no other way - is to protect myself."

Manchester United Finished 15th Last Season

The Premier League team finished 15th last season, which was their worst finish since being relegated in 1973-74. Additionally, they were defeated by Tottenham in the final of the Europa League as they missed out on playing in Europe.