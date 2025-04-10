'Manchester United Being Destroyed By Jim Ratcliffe' - Eric Cantona Slams Team's Minority Owner

Ever since the Glazer's, who own Manchester United, sold a minority stake of the club to Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of Ineos, there have been controversies surrounding the club's new co-owners - who also happen to have sporting control of the club's matters.

The new ownership has made over 300 jobs redundant at the club, including an ambassadorial role for legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

There have also been budget cuts made in other areas of the club as Ratcliffe has tried to run a tighter ship.

But that has gotten plenty of criticism - and the latest voice to join the chorus of disapproval is former Man United player Eric Cantona.

Cantona's Scathing Criticism

The Frenchman has never been shy of giving his opinions and he bluntly stated that Ratcliffe is destroying the club.

"Since Ratcliffe arrived this team of directors try to destroy everything and they don't respect anybody. I feel sad to see United in this kind of situation," he said.

He went one step further and said that, if today anyone had to choose, they would not want to support a team like the current Manchester United.

"I support United because I really love United, but now if I was a fan and I had to choose a club I don't think I would choose United."

Manchester United Lack Respect?

To make matters worse, results have deteriorated this season and United are somewhat closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots.

Cantona further said that the club needs to do more to respect the fans, and his comments come when fan protests are happening regularly.

"The soul of the team and the club is not in the players - all the people around is like a big family. I think it's very important to respect these people like you respect your manager and team-mates."