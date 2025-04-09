Mohamed Salah Poised To Stay! Liverpool FC 'Closing In' New Contract To Keep Egyptian Forward At Anfield

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield | Image: AP Photo

Liverpool fans can finally rejoice as Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian forward and their biggest talismans, will be staying. Efforts are being made by Liverpool FC to further expand their association with him. Apart from Salah, another player is also expected to receive an extension as cub captain Virgil Van Dijk is also closing in on an agreement for an extension.

Mohamed Salah All But Set To Sign Extension With Liverpool FC

Mohamed Salah's future with Liverpool FC was surrounded by dark clouds as no clarity was offered over his future with the club. Throughout the season so far, the suspense around Salah has kept the fans hooked as they wanted the forward to stay in Anfield. Amid the anticipation, it has been revealed that the Premier League club is closing in on an extension agreement with Salah as well as Virgil Van Dijk, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Egyptian forward's eight-year association is expected to continue as the financial terms have been seemingly sorted out among both parties.

"Mo Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages. Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made. Salah and #LFC, expected to continue together," Fabrizio Romano tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

How Long Will Mo Salah's Extension Last For?

Liverpool FC extending 32-year-old Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk's deals would be a huge boost for them. Their deals were supposed to end at the end of the season. Salah gained a lot of interest from Saudi football clubs, and Al Itihad put forth a massive £150 million bid in August 2023. But it was turned down by the Anfield club. While the duration of Mohamed Salah's extension remains a suspense, The DailyMail claimed that a two-year extension looks to be the ideal option.

"No details are known on Salah’s potential new deal but sources suggest a two-year extension seems most likely," the report mentioned.