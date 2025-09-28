'Not Here Just To Protect Players': Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Gives Blunt Response On His Future After Shocking Loss Against Brentford

Manchester United and Ruben Amorim have shot themselves in the foot. A 3-1 loss against Brentford is not only a huge setback to their Premier League campaign but also to their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Ruben Amorim had a chance of winning two consecutive Premier League games for the first time as the Manchester United manager, but the Red Devils' loss against Brentford might've put his future under severe doubt.

Ruben Amorim Breaks Silence On His Manchester United Future

Brentford left Manchester United and their fans shocked after securing a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of the match. Despite Manchester United's best efforts, Brentford did not allow them to play or score freely. Brentford could've easily been 3-0 up in the first half, but United's £74 million summer signing Benjamin Sesko scored one to open the visitors' account.

Things went from bad to worse for United as their skipper Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty, which was United's chance to level the score. Mathias Jensen later piled up the pain on United as he scored Brentford's third goal in the added time. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Ruben Amorim feels that he is still the best man to turn around Manchester United's Premier League 2025/26 campaign.

"I'm always doing my job. If I win, I'm in a different state of mind. That is normal, but I'm always confident, because I know what to do. It's my job and I'm not here just to protect the players. I'm trying to do what is best for the club and the team. But that is the pressure of the club. So I'm just thinking what is the best way to win the next game," said Amorim after the game.

Here's A Look At Ruben Amorim's Stint As Manchester United Manager