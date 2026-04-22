Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Could Be A Ballon D'Or Contender If He Moves To Manchester City, Suggests Paul Pogba

Pogba, currently at AS Monaco, was speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Podcast. During the podcast, he suggested that the Portugal star would have witnessed a change in narrative surrounding him if he was a part of Manchester City, who also completed a treble, including the UEFA Champions League, back in the 2022-23 season.



Speaking during the podcast, as quoted by Goal.com, Pogba said, "Can Bruno Fernandes do more than he does now at United? Do you think if Bruno is in another team, he is not in the top three [for the Ballon d'Or] player? For me, you put him at City, he is in the [final] three for the Ballon d'Or. Bruno Fernandes, with the stats, the season, the way he plays and everything..."



He highlighted that such massive individual awards are dominated by players who dominate the European football scene by winning major trophies, saying, "But when you do not win, we do not even think about it. It's like that. This is life. This is football."



Fernandes has been involved in 211 goal involvements for Manchester United over the years, and yet he is yet to win a Premier League or UEFA Champions League with the club, having won only the FA Cup and Carabao Cup since his club debut in 2020.