Manchester United Eyeing Sensational Deal For Argentine World Cup Winner Ahead Of Transfer Deadline Day: Reports
With the transfer deadline day a few hours away, Manchester United are reportedly eyeing at least another player before the transfer window shuts.
Manchester United finally ended their winless streak with a hard-fought victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes converted a last-minute penalty as United entered the international break with a much-needed three points in their kitty.
Manchester United Eye Aston Villa Shotstopper Emiliano Martinez
Ruben Amorim has already strengthened his attacking department with the additions of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. But the Red Devils are in the market for a goalkeeper and have now targeted Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez.
Eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that United have shifted their attention to the Argentine FIFA World Cup winner and have contacted Villa over the possibility of a new deal. United have been locked in negotiations with Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens, but a deal hasn't materialised.
With a few hours to go for the summer transfer window, United have a very tough task to cut out, as the transfer window will close four hours earlier than the traditional 11 PM BST deadline as it stands. Martinez has been Villa's preferred choice this season, and it remains to be seen whether the Midlands giants will sanction a sale at this juncture of the transfer window. Andre Onana has fallen down in the pecking order, and Altay Bayindir has emerged as the preferred choice for Amorim in the Premier League.
Bayindir has started all three EPL matches, while Onana was in the goal in the Carabao Cup defeat against Grimsby Town.
Alejandro Garnacho Joined Chelsea In £40m Deal
Alejandro Garnacho has completed his move to Chelsea from Manchester United, both clubs confirmed on Saturday. The Argentine winger joined the West London outfit in a £40 million deal, while United will also get 10 per cent of any future sale. This happens to be United's 4th-highest sale in the history of the club after Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria.
Published On: 31 August 2025
Published On: 31 August 2025 at 14:23 IST