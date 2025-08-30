'It Becomes Easier For Them': Mohamed Salah Snubs Liverpool, Picks The Strongest Contender To Win The Premier League Title

After two consecutive seasons of high-octane action, the 2025/26 edition of the Premier League is gearing up for the third week. Teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal will look to put their best foot forward to get the valuable two points. The third week of the 2025/26 Premier League will be headlined by the Arsenal vs Liverpool clash, which is scheduled to be played on August 31, 2025, at the iconic Anfield.

Mohamed Salah Picks Arsenal As Favourites To Win Premier League

Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the biggest contenders to win the Premier League title this season. Last year, in the 2024/25 season, Liverpool finished in the first place and clinched the title, whereas Arsenal finished second. The legendary Liverpool forward said that Arsenal are the favourites to win the title, and they already have a settled unit and the players have spent a lot of time with each other.

"That team, I have said it a few times, today and also at the PFA Awards, I said they are the favourites because they have a team that has played for five, six years. So, they understand each other’s game. And, they also have a manager with the team for five, six years. When the team’s stuck together for that long, they know each other’s game, so it becomes easier for them," said the Liverpool stalwart as quoted by Sky Sports.

Arne Slot made a lot of changes before the start of this season, and the Reds did spend a whopping amount of £300 million on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni. Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, secured the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, and Viktor Gyokeres, strengthening his team's lineup for the 2025/26 season.

Mikel Arteta Reacts To The Upcoming Liverpool vs Arsenal Clash