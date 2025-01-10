'So Much More To Come': Manchester United Forward Amad Diallo Overjoyed After Signing Contract Extension

Manchester United striker Amad Diallo has signed a contract extension with the club. Diallo has been a key player for the club and was one of the goal scorers during the 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Manchester Derby. The new extension that Amad Diallo has signed with Manchester United has put the player with the ‘Red Devils’ till 2030. Diallo was also involved as one of the goal scorers during the 2-2 draw against league leaders Liverpool.

Amad Diallo Signs Contract Extension With Manchester United

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club until 2030.

Diallo, who scored a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with league leader Liverpool on Sunday, has been rewarded for his impressive form this season. He also struck a 90th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in December.

“I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come,” he said in the team’s announcement Thursday. “I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.”

Young Star Key For Manchester United

The 22-year-old Diallo joined United from Atalanta in 2021 and has had loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland.

He broke into United’s first team last season and has gone on to make 26 appearances this term — scoring six goals and providing seven assists in what has been troubled campaign for the club.

“It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I fully believe that we are on the right path and the future is going to be really special. I am ready to give everything to help the team and make our supporters proud again,” he said.

Diallo has developed a habit of scoring important late goals. Last season, he struck at the end of extra time to help United beat Liverpool 4-3 in a dramatic FA Cup quarterfinal match.

“Everyone is delighted with Amad’s development; his quality on the ball, versatility and determination makes him a key part of the future of Manchester United,” technical director Jason Wilcox said.