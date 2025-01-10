Everton Striker Given Oxygen On The Field Following Leg Injury Against Peterborough In Their FA Cup Match

Everton and Peterborough met in the third round of the English FA Cup as Everton defeated their opponents by a score of 2-0 to proceed to the next round. Everton players Beto and Iliman Ndiaye scored the goals for the Premier League club. It was not all sunny at Everton though as their win had a dark cloud over it as during the match, striker Armando Broja got seriously injured in the foot and had to be taken off the field. Also following the injury, Borja had to be given oxygen on the field by the medical staff.

Armando Broja Gets Seriously Injured In FA Cup Match

Everton striker Armando Broja was given oxygen and carried off on a stretcher after injuring his right leg in an innocuous challenge in Thursday’s FA Cup match against Peterborough.

Broja had come on as a substitute in the 68th minute at Goodison Park but fell to the ground in pain after a challenge from Emmanuel Fernandez.

Despite what appeared to be minimal contact as Fernandez won the ball, Broja seemed to land awkwardly and received lengthy treatment from Everton’s medical staff.

He was given oxygen via a small compressed canister and was eventually carried off the field with the leg heavily strapped.

The 23-year-old Albania international has endured injury disruptions in his career, including an ACL tear that kept him out for nine months from 2022-23. Signed on loan from Chelsea, he only made his Everton debut last month after an Achilles injury.

Everton, which fired manager Sean Dyche on Thursday, won 2-0 through goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye.