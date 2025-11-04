WATCH| Manchester United Legend David Beckham Receives Knighthood From King Charles At Windsor Castle

Former Manchester United midfielder Sir David Beckham received his Knighthood from King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Monday. The former England captain has been honoured for his contribution to sports and society, and his wife, Victoria Beckham, was present alongside Ted and Sandra on this prestigious occasion.

David Beckham Receives Knighthood At Windsor Castle

Beckham was a part of the Knighthood list as per King Charles' annual birthday honours list. The 50-year-old was knighted for his services to sport and charity, having partnered with UNICEF, the U.N.’s children’s fund, for two decades and campaigned with a charity working to eradicate malaria. He also played a pivotal role in London being awarded the 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

Beckham expressed his delight after being knighted and told the reporters, "The monarchy has always been very important in our family – my grandparents, my parents, my kids, myself, the royal family have always played a huge role and I’ve always had huge respect for them.

"Especially when I travel around the world and people want to talk to me about our royal family, and that shows how much respect people have.

“To be here today, to receive a knighthood from His Majesty, the King, it’s pretty surreal.”

David Beckham Represented Manchester United In Almost 400 Games

The Knighthood was announced earlier this year, and the 50-year-old formally received the honour as he bent on one knee as per the ritual. Co-owner of MLS side, Inter Miami, David Beckham is still a relevant name across the world despite retiring from football several years ago. A career spanning over 20 years, Beckham lifted the Premier League six times and the Champions League once with Man United. He also went on to add a La Liga title with Real Madrid and also has one Ligue 1 title with PSG.

He came through the ranks at United and took very little time to stamp his authority at Old Trafford. He featured for the club 394 times and was also adjudged the Man of the Match in the famous 1999 Champions League final when United came from behind to defeat Bayern Munich.

