Atletico Madrid Vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Game In India

Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming: Union Saint-Gilloise will host Atlético Madrid in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. Atlético Madrid and Union Saint-Gilloise both have three points each to their names and they are in dire need to get three more points in order to stay alive in the contest.

Diego Simeone received a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Benfica in the last Champions League round and it was their heaviest defeat since 2021. Madrid are banking on their stalwarts Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata and they will look to revive their group campaign, which is nothing but haywire at the moment.

Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming Details

What is the head-to-head record between Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise?

Advertisement

Head-to-head record is not applicable for both these two teams as they are meeting for the very first time

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match be played?

Advertisement

The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 am IST

Where to watch the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match will be LIVE telecasted on Sony Six

ALSO READ | Big Injury Concern For Real Madrid, Defender Dani Carvajal To Be Sidelined For Few Months After Knee Surgery

Where can the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match be LIVE streamed?