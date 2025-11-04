Updated 4 November 2025 at 17:22 IST
Atletico Madrid Vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Game In India
Union Saint-Gilloise were defeated by Inter Milan 4-0 at home. Union Saint-Gilloise are making their second UEFA Champions League appearance
Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming: Union Saint-Gilloise will host Atlético Madrid in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. Atlético Madrid and Union Saint-Gilloise both have three points each to their names and they are in dire need to get three more points in order to stay alive in the contest.
Diego Simeone received a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Benfica in the last Champions League round and it was their heaviest defeat since 2021. Madrid are banking on their stalwarts Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata and they will look to revive their group campaign, which is nothing but haywire at the moment.
Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming Details
What is the head-to-head record between Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise?
- Head-to-head record is not applicable for both these two teams as they are meeting for the very first time
When will the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match be played?
- The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match be played?
- The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano
When will the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match start?
- The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 am IST
Where to watch the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match in India?
- The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match will be LIVE telecasted on Sony Six
Where can the Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match be LIVE streamed?
- The Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise UEFA Champions League match will be LIVE streamed on Sony LIV application and website
Published On: 4 November 2025 at 17:22 IST