Manchester United Linked With Sensational Move for Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup-winning Teammate Emiliano Martinez - Report

Manchester United finishing 15th in the Premier League table always meant the side were going to look to spend big money in the 2025 summer transfer market to give manager Ruben Amorim the squad he needs to be challenging for a better finish next season. And the side could well be making a sweeping statement according to multiple media reports as they are set to replace incumbent goalkeeper Andre Onana with Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez is currently with Aston Villa but there is an acceptance that he may look for a new challenge in the summer and Villa need to sell players this summer. He was in tears after Villa's final home league game of the season, with many interpreting it as a goodbye to the fans.

Is Martinez an Upgrade on Onana?

Many will argue that Onana has the capabilities to be a top-class goalkeeper - he just hasn't shown them on a consistent enough basis at Old Trafford. However, there is no denying that Martinez is an instant quality upgrade.

He has been a key part of the Argentina side that won back-to-back Copa Americas, a FIFA World Cup as well as a Finallisma title in the past few years, and has also helped Villa rise from being relegation contenders to returning to UEFA Champions League football.

Martinez is an excellent shot stopper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and can often make jaw-dropping saves - and that is without going into his elite mentality.

Who Else Are Man United Linked With?

Of course, United will need to strengthen in other areas too - with many in the club believing they need a midfielder, a wingback and most importantly a striker.

Goals were hard to come by in the previous season and Amorim's constant midfield tinkering made the position seem like a priority. And Rasmus Hojlund's struggles up front made getting a new striker an absolute necessity.