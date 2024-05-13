'Old Trafford is Falling Down': The SHOCKING condition of Manchester United's Stadium REVEALED

Advertisement

Manchester United on Sunday were beaten at Old Trafford by Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League as they lost pace for the European qualification race this season and to make matters worse the defeat against Arsenal seem to have exposed the shockingly poor state of the iconic Old Trafford Stadium.

There is little secret that Manchester United are undergoing a torrid time on the field as they have won only one out of their last 8 Premier League fixtures and are sitting at eight in the Premier League table. This season Manchester United under manager Erik Ten Hag has had some unwanted records in terms of most goals conceded in a campaign in nearly four decades. This has also been the season in which Manchester United have lost 14 Premier Leagues games - their most in a single season.

But the miserable condition of one of the most iconic and expensive stadiums in world football has revealed an embarrassing picture for Manchester United that is supposed to be one of the best clubs in the world. The Arsenal fans were at the top of their lungs last night with the chants of ‘Old Trafford is Falling Down’ heard throughout the stadium.

The Shocking State of Old Trafford revealed

Various pictures and videos that have emerged on Social Media have shown that Old Trafford was leaking from the roof and the stands were overflooded by water as rain arrived during the match between Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Old Trafford waterfall 😳 pic.twitter.com/2Xibzh200l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL)

As can be seen in the video, the roof of Manchester United's stadium isn't able to hold the rain and the ground is flooded with water. Not only that another video shared by a fan who was at the stadium for Yesterday's match against Arsenal, shows the stands completely flooded with water causing a huge inconvenience to supporters.

When the ground starts acting like our defence. #Leaky #GlazersIn pic.twitter.com/OZIBRXUe2D — Cameron Foster (@CameronFozzi)

Old Trafford's condition doesn't do justice to Cost of Tickets

Despite the poor condition of Old Trafford, the ticket costs at Old Trafford remain high. The Cheapest tickets at Old Trafford start from around 30 Pounds. The prices range expands to 100, 200 and tickets for big matches can rise as high as 550 pounds. Hence considering the ticket prices, the fans have certainly asked for better facilities to be installed in the ground.

For years there have been suggestions that Old Trafford needs to be renovated but nothing has materialised. These videos have certainly portrayed an embarrassing picture for Manchester United and it is another key are of concern that new partner Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to resolve.