Manchester United Reach Agreement To Sign Royal Antwerp Sensation Senne Lammens On Deadline Day: Reports

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day. A deal in the region of £18.2m plus add-ons has been agreed between the two clubs.

Lammens will now fly to Manchester to undergo a medical and sign all the paperwork to be officially unveiled as a United player. The 23-year-old has been one of the most highly rated shotstoppers across the European leagues and is likely to be the preferred choice under Ruben Amorim.

United had also been linked with a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but Lammens' transfer means United would not go ahead with another keeper. The red Devils already have Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir in their ranks and the latter has emerged as the preferred choice in the Premier League as it stands.

Despite Lammens' potential arrival, both Onana and Bayindir are expected to stay at United. Onana has been linked with a move to Turkey and Saudi Arabia and a deal could still materialise as both transfer windows will remain open at least for almost two weeks.