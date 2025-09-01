Manchester United Strike Antony Deal With Real Betis, Significant Sell-on Clause Included In €25m Transfer: Reports

Manchester United have finally agreed a deal with Real Betis for the transfer of Antony. Betis will reportedly pay £21.7 million (€25 million) to acquire the services of the Brazilian winger, who will leave United on a permanent transfer on deadline day.

Antony To Join Real Betis On Deadline Day

United will be one of the busiest on deadline day as a number of deals could take shape for the Red Devils. As per Sky Sports, Betis will pay an initial £19 million (€22 million) fee plus £4.3 million in add-ons. The deal also has a sell-on clause, which will allow Betis to share 50 per cent of any future sale with United.

Antony has always been fond of moving to Spain and has also reportedly taken a pay cut to facilitate a move. He will now fly to Spain to undergo a medical and sign the documents to be a Real Betis player officially. A number of players, including Antony, have been given additional time off to sort out their futures.

The 25-year-old moved to Old Trafford in a whopping £86 million deal in 2022 but fell down in the pecking order under Ruben Amorim's watch. He moved to Betis in January and was involved in 14 goals in 26 matches for them in just 26 matches.

Manchester United Racing Against Time To Sign New Goalkeeper

Manchester United will definitely sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the Monday deadline. The Red Devils have officially registered their interest in Aston Villa shotstopper Emiliano Martinez, and the Argentine World Cup winner has also agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils.