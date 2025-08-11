Manchester United Sensation Alejandro Garnacho Sets Internet Ablaze With Cryptic Post Amid Transfer Talks With Chelsea

In the middle of the ongoing speculations of his move to Chelsea, Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho shared a cryptic post on his official social media handle.

According to Goal.com, Alejandro Garnacho has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea after Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim stopped favouring the youngster.

According to the report, Chelsea and Manchester United are currently negotiating the transfer fee for the Argentine. Initially, the Red Devils requested a £70 million ($94m) transfer fee. However, United are now holding out for £50 million.

Alejandro Garnacho Shares Cryptic Post Amid Transfer Talks

Earlier on Monday, August 11th, Alejandro Garnacho set the internet on fire with a cryptic post, which he shared on his official Instagram handle.

As the transfer talks between Manchester United and Chelsea have reached the final stage, Garnacho shared a picture of himself and put an hourglass emoji. Likely, the 21-year-old's move to Chelsea is just a matter of time.

Alejandro Garnacho's recent Instagram story. Image: Instagram/@garnacho7

During Manchester United's pre-season tour to the United States of America, head coach Amorim has kept Garnacho out of the squad. It proves that the head coach doesn't have a plan to play the youngster in the first eleven in the upcoming season.

Alejandro Garnacho's Stats With Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho joined Manchester United's senior team in April 2022. Following that, the youngster has played 144 matches and scored just 26 goals. Before making it into the senior team, Garnacho has been a part of the Red Devils' junior team since 2020.

In the recently concluded 2024-2025 season, the 21-year-old played 58 matches, amassing 11 goals and making 10 assists for Manchester United. With the Red Devils, Alejandro Garnacho won only two trophies, the FA Cup (2023-2024), and the EFL Cup (2022-2023).

In the previous 2024-2025 season of the Premier League, Manchester United finished in the 15th position on the standings with 42 points after playing 38 matches in the league.