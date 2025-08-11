Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Call And Speak to Chhattisgarh Youth Due to Sim Card Mix-up

It's not often that a Virat Kohli fan would get the chance to speak to him on the phone, but a young man in the state of Chhattisgarh managed to do just that due to a sim card mix-up that led to him being briefly assigned the number of current Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar.

Manish Bisi, who hails from the Madagaon village in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, bought a new sim card and, upon activating WhatsApp, saw that the profile picture was a photo of Patidar, the skipper of the current IPL champions RCB.

Initially dismissing it as a glitch, their disbelief soon widended further as they were called not only by Kohli but also AB de Villiers and Yash Dayal.

Kohli Fan Left in Awe Due to Glitch

Manish and a friend of his were left starstruck by the conversations - all of which were sparked due to an error on the part of the mobile network providers.

"I never imagined I would speak to Virat Kohli one day, and that too from our village. When AB de Villiers called, he spoke in English. We couldn't understand a word, but we were so thrilled. When Manish used to get calls, he would hand over the phone to me. The callers who identified themselves as Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal asked us why we were using Patidar's number. We explained to them we had bought a new SIM and this is our number," Manish's friend Khemraj told news agency PTI.

However, eventually their number had to be returned to Patidar as the Madhya Pradesh skipper realised what was happening.

Patidar Gets His Number Back - Eventually

Patidar got in touch with the duo and asked them to return the sim, which they believed was a prank call. However, they realised it was real when Patidar repeatedly threatened police action.