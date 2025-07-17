Manchester United Step Up Chase For Brentford Forward Bryan Mbeumo With Improved £70m Package: Reports

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo with an improved third bid. As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils have submitted a package worth £65m plus £5m in add-ons to Brentford.

Manchester United Step Up Pursuit For Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has been on United's radar for a long time, and Man United have seen their last two offers rebuffed for the 25-year-old. As per reports, United's second bid, worth in the region £62.5 million in total, was turned down by the club demanding more money for their player. Mbeumo is also reportedly very keen to join Ruben Amorim's side, but joined Brentford's pre-season training recently.

United's priority is to conclude a deal for the Brentford forward before they fly to the USA next Tuesday to kick off their pre-season tour. Matheus Cunha became United's first summer signing after he joined from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5 million, and Mbeumo could be United's second signing. The Cameroon international scored 20 goals in the Premier League alongside 8 assists and can be deployed in a number of attacking positions, including the right wing.

Both Cunha and Mbeumo should take up the left and right flanks, respectively, as Amorim would seek to deploy the right-footed forward in that right No. 10 role. United have struggled for goals, and by recruiting two proven goal scorers in the top flight, the Red Devils have tried to solve the problem to some extent.

Manchester United Expected To Offload A Number Of Players