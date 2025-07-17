Manchester United Step Up Chase For Brentford Forward Bryan Mbeumo With Improved £70m Package: Reports

Updated 17 July 2025 at 22:10 IST
Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo with an improved third bid. As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils have submitted a package worth £65m plus £5m in add-ons to Brentford.
Mbeumo has been on United's radar for a long time, and Man United have seen their last two offers rebuffed for the 25-year-old. As per reports, United's second bid, worth in the region £62.5 million in total, was turned down by the club demanding more money for their player. Mbeumo is also reportedly very keen to join Ruben Amorim's side, but joined Brentford's pre-season training recently.
United's priority is to conclude a deal for the Brentford forward before they fly to the USA next Tuesday to kick off their pre-season tour. Matheus Cunha became United's first summer signing after he joined from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5 million, and Mbeumo could be United's second signing. The Cameroon international scored 20 goals in the Premier League alongside 8 assists and can be deployed in a number of attacking positions, including the right wing.
Both Cunha and Mbeumo should take up the left and right flanks, respectively, as Amorim would seek to deploy the right-footed forward in that right No. 10 role. United have struggled for goals, and by recruiting two proven goal scorers in the top flight, the Red Devils have tried to solve the problem to some extent.
They have also been linked with a number of strikers, but further incoming will only be guaranteed if the club can manage to offload players. As per reports, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will be allowed to leave for the right price. Among the aforementioned players, Garnacho is likely to command the highest fee given his potential and age. Rashford has been linked with a number of clubs, including Barcelona, but anything concrete is yet to materialise. Sancho spent the last phase of the season on loan at Chelsea, and the English winger has also failed to find a club as things stand.
Published 17 July 2025 at 22:10 IST