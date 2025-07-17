Liverpool Hijack Newcastle United's Transfer Move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike

English football Liverpool are set to pull off yet another spectacular signing this summer, as they have reportedly hijacked fellow Premier League side Newcastle United's move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike and are now in the best position to secure the service of the forward.

Newcastle were the one team who were reportedly willing to try and Frankfurt's valuation of their star striker, which many felt was at around the £86 million mark. However, the Magpies had a bid worth £70 million turned down and are now reportedly focused on other targets.

For Liverpool, this would be a smart buy if they could get it done as it would secure them a first-choice number 9 for a long time to come.

How Anfield Side Outmaneuvered Newcastle United

However, there is also a feeling that Liverpool pulled off a coup by targetting the one player that Newcastle have steadfastly refused to sell - star striker Alexander Isak.

The defending Premier League champions expressed an interest in doing a deal for the Swedish striker worth around £120 million.

Given Newcastle were targetting Ekitike, Liverpool believed a deal could be done for Isak on the right terms - and they have money to spend, given they have not spent much in recent seasons.

But Newcastle refused to talk about a deal for Isak, meaning Liverpool instead hijacked their move for Ekitike. What's more, they now seem like the only club interested in signing the Frenchman.

What Will Ekitike Bring to Liverpool?

Goal contributions - and lots of them. Ekitike scored 22 goals in all competitions in the 2024-25 season and also provided 12 assists across 48 appearances.

What's more, he is a versatile player who can easily operate anywhere in the attacking line even though his preferred position is that of a striker.

It has been an area of concern for Liverpool, with Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez not inspiring confidence and manager Arne Slot using a variety of players in that role, including Luis Diaz.