'Ashamed And Disappointed': Neymar Left in Tears After Santos' 6-0 Loss in Brazilian Serie A | WATCH VIDEO

Brazilian Serie A: It was a night all Neymar fans would like to delete as soon as possible. In the recent Brazilian Serie A game between Santos and Vasco Da Gama, it was pandemonium. Santos were blanked 6-0 by Vasco Da Gama in Neymar's biggest loss of his career. Santos have not had the best start to their season and hence the game on Sunday was important for them to avoid relegation. Neymar, who is arguably the best footballer in the world, had never before lost an official match by a six-goal margin—or even by five.

Following the game, Neymar was in tears as he could not believe what had happened. Here is the clip of Neymar in tears that has now gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, he claimed he is totally dissappointed after the result.

“I’m ashamed. I’m totally disappointed with our performance. The fans have every right to protest, obviously without using violence … But if they want to curse and insult, they’re in their right,” Neymar said after the defeat.

"It’s a feeling of extreme shame. I’ve never experienced this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened. The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can’t help in every way. Anyway, it was total s*** that’s the reality,” he added.

Santos in Threat of Relegation

Santos is in the 15th spot right now. They have played 19 games as of now and have won only six. They have won only two of their last five games.