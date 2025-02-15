Updated 23:33 IST, February 15th 2025
Manchester United Suffer Severe Jolt, Key Player Set To Miss Rest Of Season With Devastating Injury: Reports
Ahead of the EPL match against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United have suffered a severe injury blow.
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo could be out for the remaining part of the season with an injury. As per the Daily Mail, the Ivory Coast international hurt himself in training and is all set to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Manchester United Suffer Brutal Injury Blow
Amad has been a vital cog in Ruben Amorim's plans and his absence will be a vital blow to United's Premier League campaign. The Red Devils are scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur in the EPL on Sunday and as per reports, they will also be without their midfield trio of Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer who are nursing injuries. The Premier League giants are already without several key players as the likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are in the treatment room due to injuries.
Ruben Amorim provided an injury update on his squad but he didn't specify about any players in the press conference. As quoted by the Daily Mail he said, ‘It was a good week until two days ago, we had some problems.
‘We don’t have players back, we have one or two issues but we are waiting.
‘We have one player who is sick so we will see the team at weekend.’
Amad Diallo's Absence Will Be A Major Concern For Manchester United
Amad has been the most important player since Amorim took up the charge and it will be a severe blow for United as they have been battling inconsistency throughout the season. The Red Devils are currently a distant 13th and are in dire need of an injury at this crisis moment. With both Marcus Rashford and Antony leaving the club on loan in January, it will be a tough task for the Portuguese manager to replace Amad in the playing XI. The Ivorian is also United's top scorer in the EPL with six goals and recently put pen to paper on a brand new long-term contract.
