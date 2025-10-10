Manchester United Takeover Saga Takes New Turn, Bidder Enters Race In Buying Premier League Side: Report

Manchester United have remained one of the most sought-after clubs despite their on-field struggles. The Premier League side has been under severe scrutiny following a mixed start to the ongoing season under the watchful eyes of Ruben Amorim.

New Ownership For Manchester United Soon?

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus confirmed his intention to buy Manchester United. In an interaction with the Manchester Evening News, he claimed he is planning to approach investors in a bid to buy the club from the Glazer family. Zilliacus was one of the bidders when the Glazers invited interested parties to take control of the club or to buy a minority stake in the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly purchased a 27.7% stake in the club with a reported initial investment of £1.25 billion. Zilliacus said, "Last week, I was sitting and thinking through all the possibilities of investing in Manchester United and drafting a basic plan on how I could approach certain parties to see if something could be done.

“This is about joining forces with the right parties with the sole aim of bringing Manchester United back to where it should be as the number one club in the world.”

Jim Ratcliffe Bought A Minority Stake In Manchester United

The Glazer family still holds full control of the club, but Ratcliffe and INEOS will have oversight of football operations. The billionaire has already put in millions into the club, and the results have been evident. United had one of the most active and influential transfer windows, having brought in the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.