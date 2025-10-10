Lionel Messi To Be Joined By Luis Suarez And Neymar In Kolkata? Sensational Details Emerge Ahead of Argentina Star's India Visit

Lionel Messi's much-anticipated India visit has kept the supporters on their toes. This will be Messi's second visit to India after Argentina played a friendly match against Venezuela in Kolkata back in 2011.

Lionel Messi Mighyt Be Joined By Neymar, Deco and Luis Suarez In India

The Inter Miami star will be on a multi-city tour during his visit to India later this year, and there could be more surprises in the offing. As per a Times of India report, former FC Barcelona players Deco, Neymar and Luis Suarez might accompany the Argentine star in Kolkata. A source told TOI, “Talks are on and there are high chances that the GOAT will be joined by three other players. They’re trying to have a Barcelona reunion of sorts in Kolkata.

“While Messi will visit New Delhi and Mumbai after Kolkata, the three others will visit only Kolkata."

Anticipation has already started to build ahead of Messi's visit and tickets are already being sold for the event. The Olympic gold medallist and the reigning world champion will start his tour in Kolkata on December 13, and he will later head to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Messi will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15 in the national capital.

Kolkata Derby In Front Of Lionel Messi?

Messi-led Argentina will also play a friendly match in Kerala between November 10 and 18. ‘The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendly windows in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, from the 10th to the 18th of November, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala’, said AFA in a statement.