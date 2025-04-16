Manchester United Target New Goalkeeper Despite Andre Onana Backing - But Face Stiff Competition From Chelsea

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has never truly won over the fanbase due to a number of shaky performances, and the pressure on him has intensified after the team's Europa League quarterfinal against Olympique Lyon.

Onana made two high-profile errors that saw United throw away a 2-0 lead and the match ended 2-2, with the fate of the match very much hanging in the balance after the first leg.

But head coach Ruben Amorim has backed the Cameroonian to find form and has even confirmed that he will start the second leg semi-final.

"We had one weekend where I felt it was better for Andre Onana not to play and a good thing for Altay (Bayindir) to play. He (Onana) will play tomorrow."

United Target French Goalkeeper

However, there is a belief that Onana's time at the club has come to an end and the team have reportedly identified who his successor could be.

The club are reportedly keen to sign AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who joined the Serie A club in 2021 but only has a year left on his contract, with negotiations for a new deal dragging on.

Given the time left on his deal, it is believed that Maignan will be available for as little as 40 million euros, but United face some competition from Chelsea.

The London-based club have had issues in goal this season, with neither Robert Sanchez nor Filip Jorgensen convincing between the sticks.

Will Maignan Provide an Upgrade?

It is fair to say that the 29-year-old Maignan would be a significant buy for any side that could land him.

However, he it is also worth noting that he has struggled for consistency this season and has also suffered from a few injuries.